Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home, set to be sold

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Music icon Elvis Presley's famed Graceland estate is set to be sold during a foreclosure sale this week.

The sale date has been set for Thursday, according to a legal notice. However, Presley's family is fighting back to stop the foreclosure sale.

Presley bought Graceland Mansion in 1957 and Lisa Marie inherited the property after her father's death in 1977. However, Lisa Marie died in January 2023 and her daughter became heir to the estate and trustee of the promenade trust.

Presley's granddaughter has countered with a lawsuit, saying that the claims to the estate are fraudulent.

According to the document, the music star's heir says Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money or gave a deed of trust to naussany investments , which is the company behind the upcoming sale.

An injunction hearing is now set for Wednesday.