Three people injured from a shooting during the filming of a music video in Atlanta

ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least three people were injured during the filming of a music video in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area on Verbena Street shortly before 5:00pm Eastern after receiving reports that several people had been shot.

They arrived to find a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. They later located a 23-year-old man who was at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police say all three men are expected to survive.

Witnesses say rapper Lil Baby was seen in the area before the gunfire erupted, but he was unharmed.

Police cannot confirm who was recording a music video, but say it appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.

The people who were shot were not part of the video production team for the music video.