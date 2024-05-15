Skip to Content
National-World

Three people injured from a shooting during the filming of a music video in Atlanta

By ,
today at 7:06 AM
Published 7:14 AM

ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least three people were injured during the filming of a music video in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area on Verbena Street shortly before 5:00pm Eastern after receiving reports that several people had been shot.

They arrived to find a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. They later located a 23-year-old man who was at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police say all three men are expected to survive.

Witnesses say rapper Lil Baby was seen in the area before the gunfire erupted, but he was unharmed.

Police cannot confirm who was recording a music video, but say it appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.

The people who were shot were not part of the video production team for the music video.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content