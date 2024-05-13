Young adult with developmental delays meets her Peloton hero

AVON, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - When Meg Morrison isn't working behind the counter at BeanZ & Co, she's regularly walking on her treadmill, taking classes from her favorite Peloton instructor.

A few weeks ago, something really magic happened at their New York studio.

But first, we have to go back to the beginning. Kim Morrison and Noelle Alix created Beanz and Co. for their daughters, a community where everyone belongs, giving employees, like Meg, a chance to shine.

Customers know and love Meg's smile as her energy lights up the cafe and the Peloton leaderboard.

"You know, she works out every single day. From a social part of it as well, to be able to see the same person that she just adores, you know, leading a class," Kim spoke.

Fast friends

The person that Meg adores is Mattie Maggiacomo.

"When it became evident that Meg was taking my walking classes, obviously, it's really hard not to fall in love with her immediately," Maggiacomo shared.

They quickly connected on social media and became fast friends, with the help of a longtime Beanz and Co. customer.

"And without even like a hesitation, he's like 'Let's make her a video thanking her.' And he did, he made a really funny video, and I brought it back and showed her and the rest was history," the customer shared.

"Everyone Belongs"

The video was just the start as Maggiacomo then designed an entire Peloton class just for Meg.

"We surprised her the night before and told her that we would be going to the city. We got up really early, and did the 30 minute walk, which she killed it," Kim explained.

Maggiacomo gave Kim and Meg a tour of the control room with his "Everyone Belongs" T-Shirt on.

"And to be able to meet her in real life, to be able to reach somebody like Meg, and to hear Meg's story, it's why I come to work every day. It's why I do this," Maggiacomo expressed.