Sinkhole in New Mexico, firefighters rescue golf clubs

By ,
today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:35 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A large sinkhole swallowed two cars in front of a home in Las Cruces, New Mexico Monday.

The sinkhole is said to be about 30-feet wide and 30-feet deep.

The dangerous situation forced officials to evacuate the home, as well as nearby residents. The street is also closed to traffic until experts can determine the cause of the sinkhole.

One bright spot from this incident: Firefighters were able to rescue a set of golf clubs and a cart for a high school student who is set to compete in the state championships. Her clubs were trapped in one of the cars at the bottom of the sinkhole.

The firefighters figured out how to reach the car and pull the clubs from the hazard, teeing up the student's chance to take a swing at a state title.

Now that's a hole-in-one for those brave firefighters.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

