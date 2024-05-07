Skip to Content
Severe storms move through Oklahoma, causing major damage

today at 6:25 AM
Published 6:29 AM

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe storms caused extensive damage as they moved through Bartlesville, Oklahoma Monday night.

Large trees were knocked down and numerous homes suffered damage.

City officials say multiple people had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a hotel in town.

Luckily, everyone was able to get out with only minor injuries.

Schools in the city have been shut down Tuesday, and police are reportedly working 12-hour shifts until further notice.

