New Mexico man arrested for double murder and kidnapping

CLOVIS, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 10-month-old girl, abducted from a New Mexico park, is safe and a suspect is in custody.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Alek Isaiah Collins was taken into custody early Monday morning after receiving a tip that he was staying at a home in Abilene, Texas. That is where police found the suspect and the infant girl named Eleia.

Authorities say that Eleia is being checked out at a hospital and will be returned to her family soon. Her five-year-old sister is also recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Eleia's mother and another woman were both found dead at Ned Houk Park near Clovis on Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are still for the 5-year-old that's still in the hospital. We're hoping and praying that she will be fine and be released back to her family soon too," said Chief Roy Rice with the Clovis Police Department (CPD).

The suspect is being held on charges of aggravated robbery, assault on a peace officer and other charges are pending.