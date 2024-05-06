Texas family mourns child after being swept away by floodwaters

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A family is grieving the loss of a child who was swept away by floodwaters in North Texas Sunday morning.

After hours of searching high waters, the child, who has been identified as four-year-old Lucas Warren, was found dead around 7:20am Central.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), a witness who called 911 at 2:00am Central to notify deputies of a vehicle stuck in floodwaters with three occupants.

First responders and other emergency personnel immediately went to the scene and began searching for the victims.

Lucas' mother, Chelsey Warren, said her husband was separated from them and for more than an hour she treaded water while holding onto lucas. The water eventually became to high and he was swept away.

"Nothing's ever going to bring Lucas back, nothing's ever going to fill that hole. But, if I can have some time to process, and not worry about how we're going to keep our house, I know we'll be okay at some point," Warren expressed.

Warren described her son as bright, sweet and amazing. She says she is still trying to process the loss.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $25,000.