Suspect arrested after running over Utah police officer

SANTAQUIN, Utah (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection to a fatal officer-involved hit and run incident in Santaquin on Sunday.

Police say the suspect, 42-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne, struck the officer, who was assisting on a call that reported an individual standing on the back of a "semitruck trailer" as it traveled. The officer died of his injuries.

According to authorities, Jayne fled from the scene just after he hit the officer.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox later announced his capture at approximately 11:45am Mountain.

Police say he stole multiple vehicles prior to hitting the officer.

The fallen officer was honored with a procession that began on Interstate 15 (I-15), traveling north and concluded at the Taylorsville Medical Examiner's Office.