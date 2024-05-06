Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupt University of Michigan commencement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - About 50 pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupted this past weekend's commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan (UM).

The students marched down the center aisle of the graduation ceremony carrying signs and chanting, calling on the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Those protesters were then escorted to the back of the stadium and the ceremony went on as scheduled.

Meanwhile, a plane carrying a pro-Israeli message also flew over the graduation ceremony.

The university issued a statement saying in part, "No arrests were made" and that "peaceful protests like this have taken place at UM commencement ceremonies for decades."