Skip to Content
National-World

Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupt University of Michigan commencement

By ,
today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:33 AM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - About 50 pro-Palestinian protesters briefly disrupted this past weekend's commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan (UM).

The students marched down the center aisle of the graduation ceremony carrying signs and chanting, calling on the university to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Those protesters were then escorted to the back of the stadium and the ceremony went on as scheduled.

Meanwhile, a plane carrying a pro-Israeli message also flew over the graduation ceremony.

The university issued a statement saying in part, "No arrests were made" and that "peaceful protests like this have taken place at UM commencement ceremonies for decades."

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content