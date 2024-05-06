Fleet Week in Miami underway, members of U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard to participate

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fleet Week is underway in Miami, so if you've ever wanted to see an aircraft carrier off the coast of South Florida, you'll now have your chance.

After more than three decades in Fort Lauderdale, Fleet Week kicked off in Miami this year and will run from May 5 to 12.

More than 3,000 members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard are expected to participate this year.

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman as well as three other navy warships and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter will be docked at PortMiami and available for public visits.

In addition to the ships, visitors will be able to learn about naval history, recruiting information, Navy and Marine technology, and Navy environmental programs.

All tours of the ships are free.

South Florida's Fleet Week began in 1990.