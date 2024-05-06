Skip to Content
National-World

Fleet Week in Miami underway, members of U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard to participate

By ,
today at 6:43 AM
Published 6:53 AM

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fleet Week is underway in Miami, so if you've ever wanted to see an aircraft carrier off the coast of South Florida, you'll now have your chance.

After more than three decades in Fort Lauderdale, Fleet Week kicked off in Miami this year and will run from May 5 to 12.

More than 3,000 members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard are expected to participate this year.

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman as well as three other navy warships and a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter will be docked at PortMiami and available for public visits.

In addition to the ships, visitors will be able to learn about naval history, recruiting information, Navy and Marine technology, and Navy environmental programs.

All tours of the ships are free.

South Florida's Fleet Week began in 1990.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content