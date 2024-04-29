Skip to Content
Zebras on the loose in Washington following trailer escape

By ,
today at 6:46 AM
Published 6:52 AM

NORTH BEND, Wash. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four zebras were spotted walking along a highway in North Bend, Washington Sunday.

Authorities say they escaped from a transport trailer when the driver stopped to secure them along eastbound I-90.

No doubt motorists were shocked to see the zebras loose on the highway, even taking cell phone video to capture the moment. Some even stopping to try and corral them to safety.

One of the zebras even wandered into someone's yard nervously pacing back and forth.

According to authorities, three of the zebras have since been captured, but one is still on the loose.

It's unclear where the zebras were headed at the time of their escape.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

