University of Vermont students protest war in Gaza

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Students at the University of Vermont have joined the growing number of people on college campuses across the country protesting the war in Gaza.

An encampment consisting of about a dozen tents was erected on the Andrew Harris Commons Sunday.

The protesters, who are all part of the Students for Justice in Palestine Club, are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and for the university to divest from any financial investments that support that effort.

University of Vermont Police are on the scene, but say they are only there to make sure everyone stays safe on campus.