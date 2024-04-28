Three Louisiana police officers injured following standoff

KENNER, La. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect is dead and three officers injured after an hours long standoff in Kenner, Louisiana.

The scene unfolded Sunday morning when two people were shot and injured outside of a home in Kenner, with one critically injured.

Police arrived at the location and engaged in a standoff with the suspect inside the home. SWAT team members were called in to execute a search warrant, but when that failed, they sent in a robot, which became immobilized.

When three SWAT team officers entered the home to free up the robot, shots were fired. At least one SWAT officer was able to return fire.

The suspected shooter, Matthew Lathers, was wanted for an attempted murder and armed robbery. Authorities say he was shot and killed by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff sniper.

The officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.