Skip to Content
Imperial County

Beloved local Catholic school set to close after 110 years

Karina Bazarte
By
Published 11:56 AM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents and alumni are saddened after hearing that Sacred Heart Catholic School announced it will close at the end of the school year.

Last year, about 70 students were enrolled at Sacred Heart Catholic School, and currently, around 40 students are enrolled.

In an interview with Father Bernardo Lara, he mentioned that the school is closing its doors due to the lack of attendance.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content