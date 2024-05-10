Beloved local Catholic school set to close after 110 years

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents and alumni are saddened after hearing that Sacred Heart Catholic School announced it will close at the end of the school year.

Last year, about 70 students were enrolled at Sacred Heart Catholic School, and currently, around 40 students are enrolled.

In an interview with Father Bernardo Lara, he mentioned that the school is closing its doors due to the lack of attendance.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.