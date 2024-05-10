Marijuana could soon be reclassified as a less dangerous drug

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is looking to soon reclassify Marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, marking it as less dangerous.

Schedule I drugs consist of drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Examples include heroin and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

Schedule III drugs consist of drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence. An example include Acetaminophen which is also known as Tylenol.

Even as a Schedule III drug, Marijuana would still be regulated through the DEA.

Dispensaries will need to register with the DEA, like a regular pharmacy, and follow strict reporting requirements.