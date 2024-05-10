Imperial County social worker honored with award for outstanding contributions to victim services

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Department of Social Services said it recognized Jocelyn Mejia, a social worker within the Children and Family Services division, for her contributions to victim services.

Mejia received the award on April 25 in Washington D.C. and was awarded the Allied Professional Award through the Office for Victims of Crime, National Crime Victims’ Service Awards.

According to a press release, this award recognizes those who demonstrate outstanding commitment to supporting crime victims.

Mejia has had nine years of experience in child welfare and began her journey at the Betty Jo McNeexe Receiving Home.

The Imperial County Executive Office said Mejia's expertise shines through her work on complex cases including cases that involve the Indian Child Welfare Act

Mejia is also known for her innovative service plans tailored to the rural community's needs, and facilitating family reunifications in a trauma-informed manner, said the press release.

Through her efforts, the needs of children facing complex trauma, disabilities, and human trafficking victimization were addressed which helped identify essential services.

“This recognition exemplifies Ms. Mejia’s passion, dedication and her belief in the strength and resilience of families. Ms. Mejia is a dedicated advocate in our community, she embodies the mission of the Department of Social Services as she works diligently to ensure the well-being and safety of the families in our community," said Paula S. Llanas, Director of Social Services.

"Jocelyn Mejia's tireless dedication to supporting crime victims in Imperial County embodies the essence of community service and compassion. Her unwavering commitment sets a profound example for all, reminding us of the transformative power of empathy and action," shared Chairman Luis Plancarte.