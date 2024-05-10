Skip to Content
Arizona News

Arizona woman accused of pouring bleach in husband’s coffee sentenced

By , ,
today at 12:44 PM
Published 12:54 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN) - A Tucson woman who was charged with poisoning her husband's coffee gets three years of probation on a plea deal.

Melody Johnson agreed to a plea deal for the crime after her husband caught her on video putting bleach in his coffee.

As part of that deal, attempted murder charges were downgraded to two counts of adding a harmful substance to food and drink.

Those charges could have resulted in two years of prison time for each count.

But Judge Javier Chon-Lopez ordered three years of probation and mental health treatment.

Johnson has been jailed for nearly a year while the case played out because she could not post her $250,000 bond.

Her husband is divorcing her but told the court he didn't want his wife to go to prison.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content