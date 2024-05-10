Arizona woman accused of pouring bleach in husband’s coffee sentenced

TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN) - A Tucson woman who was charged with poisoning her husband's coffee gets three years of probation on a plea deal.

Melody Johnson agreed to a plea deal for the crime after her husband caught her on video putting bleach in his coffee.

As part of that deal, attempted murder charges were downgraded to two counts of adding a harmful substance to food and drink.

Those charges could have resulted in two years of prison time for each count.

But Judge Javier Chon-Lopez ordered three years of probation and mental health treatment.

Johnson has been jailed for nearly a year while the case played out because she could not post her $250,000 bond.

Her husband is divorcing her but told the court he didn't want his wife to go to prison.