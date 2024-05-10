Skip to Content
Pickup truck crashes into pole on 16th Street

Abraham Retana
By ,
today at 11:02 AM
Published 11:16 AM

UPDATE (1 PM) - Yuma police said the driver had a medical issue that caused him to drive into the median and crash into the pole.

He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and had minor injuries.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A red pickup truck crashed into a pole on 16th Street Friday morning.

According to our videographer, a red Dodge Ram truck appeared to be driving on eastbound 16th Street near Fourth Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle then went towards the median and crashed into a pole.

Yuma police and the Yuma Fire Department were at the crash scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Avoid the area as some lanes are partially closed.

