Two mountain lion cubs in Colorado rescued after getting trapped in spillway

SAN JUAN NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two mountain lions are safe after getting trapped in the spillway of a Colorado dam.

The two young cats were spotted just as a worker was about to release water from Vallecito Reservoir down the spillway. That's when he called in Colorado Parks and Wildlife. One of their officers dangled a rope for the lions to hold onto so he could pull them out.

The first mountain lion held onto the rope all the way to the top of the spillway barrier, and quickly ran off into the woods.

The second lion, however, wouldn't hold on to the rope at first, instead running down the spillway to where the river continues below the dam.

Eventually, the officer was able to get the lion interested in the rope, and the the young lion was pulled free of the spillway, running off in the same direction as its sibling.

Dam workers say they were lucky to have spotted the cats as a release of water likely would have drowned the two lions.