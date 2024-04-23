Idaho mountain lion captured by authorities

POCATELLO, Idaho (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A mountain lion was captured by authorites in Pocatello, Idaho last week.

In a post on X, the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) received a call Thursday morning, warning that a mountain lion had been spotted in a tree. Three officers were dispatched to the scene, accompanied by Idaho Fish and Game employees.

Authorities say the young adult male mountain lion was tranquilized and secured around 8:32am Mountain. Responders managed to catch the 90-pound animal with a tarp to avoid injury as it fell out of the tree. Fortunately, no people or pets were injured by the animal before it was tranquilized.

It was later returned to the mountains outside of Pocatello in a remote area.