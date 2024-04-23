DOJ announces settlement with victims of Larry Nassar

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) will pay more than $138 million to the victims of disgraced sports physician Larry Nassar.

The DOJ announced the settlement Tuesday. The department also apologized for the FBI failing to act on warnings about the convicted sex abuser. The settlement resolves 139 claims made against the FBI, according to the DOJ.

The announcement is the culmination of several years of internal probes, which found that FBI agents made "fundamental errors" by failing to notify other authorities about nassar.

More than 265 patients have said Nassar molested them, including USA Gymnastics National Team stars McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and Simone Biles.

The 60-year-old Nassar is now serving what amounts to a life sentence in prison.

This is not the first settlement involving Nassar's victims.