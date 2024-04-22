Skip to Content
Trump’s $175M bond in New York civil fraud case settled

today at 10:13 AM
(NBC) - An agreement has been made about the $175 million bond for Donald Trump's New York civil fraud case.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to void the bond.

Questioning whether the company that issued it has the funds to back it up.

At the hearing Monday, the AG and Trump's legal team agreed that the cash bond will remain in an account.

Not to be withdrawn by the bond provider for any purpose other than to satisfy the condition of the bond.

The $175 million bond was revised down from an initial ruling of $454 million.

The bond prevents the seizure of his assets while the case remains under appeal.

Should Trump's appeals fail, he will owe the state the full $454 million plus interest.

