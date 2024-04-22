Olympian meets fans at Colorado Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Olympic javelin thrower Kara Winger commemorated the 100-day countdown to the Paris Olympics recently at an event at the U.S. and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Her hope is to inspire kids to find their own inspiration.

It's not every day you get to meet an Olympic athlete, and hold the javelin she used while training for the Olympics. It also comes with some good life lessons.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum downtown celebrated by holding special events with members of Team USA.

Guests had the chance to look at olympic artifacts and meet with Olympian Kara Winger. Winger competed in track and field events, including javelin throwing.

"It's the only event in track and field that is a run, jump, and throw," Winger said.

She brought some of her medals and javelin to show to kids.

"Nobody has ever picked up a javelin before, but this is my life, right? But it's everyone's first experience with it. The magic of the Olympics and Paralympics to me is that if you look close enough there's a niche sport for everyone." Kara Winger, Olympian

She says one of the best parts of being an olympian is inspiring the athletes of tomorrow.

"Your passion might be around the corner and if you can immerse yourself in all the opportunities there are to super nerd out on something you've never heard of, you're going to be that much more invested in Team USA in Paris and cheering everybody on." Kara Winger, Olympian

The museum in Colorado Springs will continue to host similar events, including Olympian appearances, all leading up to the Paris Olympics.