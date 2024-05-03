Open house to be held on Joint Land Use Plan update

Open house will be happening on Wednesday, May 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room 190 at City Hall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An open house will be held to update the 1996 Joint Land Use Plan and will allow the community to ask questions or leave comments and suggestions.

The City of Yuma, Yuma County, the City of Somerton, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma are teaming up for this effort.

According to the City of Yuma, the plan serves as a guide for compatible development on lands adjacent to MCAS Yuma and the Barry M. Goldwater Range to support air base operations while allowing each partner community to grow.

The open house is meant to bring the public together to discuss and strategize in an informal and productive setting, the city said.

There will be a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and the public will get to ask questions and leave comments or suggestions.

The City of Yuma said this effort to update the plan comes after MCAS Yuma completed the Air Installations Compatible Use Zones study which recommends additional restrictions on development throughout the community.

This plan seeks an agreeable solution that balances the proposed restrictions and areas for possible growth in a way that will not compromise existing runway activity at the base, the city mentioned.

“None of this will be possible without input from the community,” said the City’s Planning and Neighborhood Services Director Alyssa Linville.

If you are unable to attend the open house and would like to give a comment or ask questions, contact Linville at alyssa.linville@yumaaz.gov or 928-373-5000, ext. 3037.