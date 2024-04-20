Taylor Swift fans honored at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's Taylor Swift-mania as her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was released on Friday.

Her fans, known as "Swifties," were able to celebrate together at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

The museum hosted a Taylor Swift Fan Day from 10:00am to 5:00pm Eastern. The event featured a DJ who played Swift's musical catalog, friendship bracelets, trivia and photo opportunities.

According to Billboard Music, Swift broke another record with "The Tortured Poets Department." In less than 12 hours, the double album became Spotify's most streamed album in a single day in 2024.