Skip to Content
Entertainment

Taylor Swift drops surprise double album to fans’ delight

By ,
today at 12:42 PM
Published 12:47 PM

(CNN) - Taylor Swift surprise-releases a second album after dropping "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swifties got double their pleasure when she secretly released a double album - when everyone was expecting just one.

Taylor Swift first released her highly anticipated 11th studio album - “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday.

The 16-track album appeared on Apple Music before its scheduled midnight release time.

Then at 2 a.m., she surprise-released an additional 15-song album titled “TTPD: The Anthology."

In introducing the second album, she posted on Instagram that she'd written so much tortured poetry over the last two years and wanted to share it with everyone.

The double album is her first release since the end of her last relationship, which lasted six years.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content