Taylor Swift drops surprise double album to fans’ delight

(CNN) - Taylor Swift surprise-releases a second album after dropping "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swifties got double their pleasure when she secretly released a double album - when everyone was expecting just one.

Taylor Swift first released her highly anticipated 11th studio album - “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday.

The 16-track album appeared on Apple Music before its scheduled midnight release time.

Then at 2 a.m., she surprise-released an additional 15-song album titled “TTPD: The Anthology."

In introducing the second album, she posted on Instagram that she'd written so much tortured poetry over the last two years and wanted to share it with everyone.

The double album is her first release since the end of her last relationship, which lasted six years.