Skip to Content
National-World

Circus elephant on the loose in Montana

By , ,
today at 10:22 PM
Published 10:49 PM

BUTTE, Mont. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A circus elephant was on the loose in Butte, Montana on Tuesday.

The elephant, belonging to the visiting Jordan World Circus, broke free and went for a stroll through Montana, visiting shopping centers and neighborhoods alike.

The elephant walked through traffic and even stopped for a bathroom break on somebody's lawn, making for a once-in-a-lifetime story.

After the elephant's day out on the town, they would eventually be corralled, and is now safe and sound with their handlers.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content