Circus elephant on the loose in Montana

BUTTE, Mont. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A circus elephant was on the loose in Butte, Montana on Tuesday.

The elephant, belonging to the visiting Jordan World Circus, broke free and went for a stroll through Montana, visiting shopping centers and neighborhoods alike.

The elephant walked through traffic and even stopped for a bathroom break on somebody's lawn, making for a once-in-a-lifetime story.

After the elephant's day out on the town, they would eventually be corralled, and is now safe and sound with their handlers.