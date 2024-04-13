Book returns to Colorado library after 105 years

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An old copy of the classic "Ivanhoe" recently found its way back into Colorado's Poudre Libraries system 105 years after somebody, somewhere, last checked it out.

There are plenty of stories waiting on the shelves.

"It doesn't matter how many decades or centuries pass, it can still be relevant to the right reader looking for something," said Annaclaire Crumpton with Poudre Libraries.

But Poudre Libraries just discovered a story still untold.

"This is Ivanhoe by Sir Walter Scott," Crumpton spoke.

No, not the classic novel Ivanhoe. But the story behind the copy, in particular, shared by Crumpton.

"It was checked out three times. Three stamps before it went missing, then found its way back to us," Crumpton shared.

The last time the book was checked out: 105 years ago.

"To the date, 105 years later, someone turned it in. so here it is...The due date slip in the back of the book...it came to us from an unnamed woman who it was passed along from her brother, who found it in their moms belongings in Kansas." Annaclaire Crumpton, Poudre Libraries

When asked if the book was still intact and loved, Crumpton said, "Yes."

"It's been annotated and well loved, you wonder how many generations it came through parents to kids. Loved this copy of Ivanhoe," Crumpton expressed.

Back in 1919, the old Fort Collins Public Library across the street, charged two cents a day for overdue books.

"And we adjusted for inflation, it's $14,000 of late fines. We don't do fines anymore. We're fine free. So, obviously its not applicable to the person who returned this book. But that's a lot of money, right? Annaclaire Crumpton, Poudre Libraries

No penalties here, but just one more story to add to the shelf.

"We celebrate the magic of books and its even more magic when its more than 100 years old. We're surrounded by them all the time, and they are very precious," Crumpton added.

Poudre Libraries doesn't know much about the people who returned this book and said they don't need to.

They have much newer copies of Ivanhoe on the shelves to borrow and hope the copy can be displayed at a local history museum, or even, on their own shelves.