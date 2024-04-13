Barges break loose on the Ohio River, investigation underway

PITTSBURGH (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An investigation is underway after 26 barges broke loose on the Ohio River Friday night.

This happened just before 11:30pm Eastern, involving barges owned or operated by Campbell Transportation Company.

Police say 23 of the barges were loaded with dry cargo, and none of the 26 contained hazardous materials.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but a mariana sustained "extensive damage."

Of the barges that broke loose, 11 are pinned against the bank by Brunot Island and are being held by a tugboat. The other 14 continued down the river, and six of those have gone over the Emsworth Dam.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.