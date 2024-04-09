Vision doctors urge people to have their eyes checked following eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If you looked at the eclipse on Monday without protective glasses on, you may have to get your eyes checked.

Ophthalmologists at University of Buffalo's Ross Eye Institute offered an eye check-up clinic on Monday, right after the phenomenon.

They say if you are seeing a purplish-green spot right in the center of your vision, you may want to go to the doctor.

"Solar Retinopathy shows up as painless vision loss so they're gonna be left, we've all looked at a bright light too long and you get that kind of purplish-green thing right in the center part of your vision, that's what its gonna look like. It just doesn't clear, it doesn't get better. So its a big black spot right in the center of your vision. Loss of acuity but not pain." Dr. Andrew Reynolds, ophthalmology professor

Anyone who thinks they may have suffered an eye injury during the eclipse are urged to seek medical care.