Goat rescued from bridge near a Kansas City park

today at 12:54 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A goat is alive and well after being trapped for hours on the ledge of a bridge near Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was adopted from the Kansas City Pet Project after showing up as a stray and then apparently hopped the fence at his new home. That's when he landed on the bridge.

Needless to say, he captured the hearts of residents all across the area as he lingered along bridge supports. Many anxiously awaiting updates on his status.

Thankfully, "Jeffrey" is safely back on solid ground and being cared for by the Kansas City Pet Project.

They say that he didn't break any bones during the rescue, received some fluids and is being monitored as he waits to be reunited with his owners who suspect he was stolen from their property.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

