Alabama governor meets llama named after her

today at 7:23 AM
HOPE HULL, Alab. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited Alabama Safari Park on Monday, where she met a llama named after her.

The llama, named Miss Kay, dressed up to meet the governor, wearing a bandana with her name embroidered on it.

After getting a little closer, Governor Ivey gave Miss Kay a get-acquainted scratch under the chin.

The governor also spent time feeding lettuce to giraffes.

Ivey also put on protective glasses to view the solar eclipse while at the safari park, which she encouraged others to visit the park.

Ivey also commented on the gambling bill saying in part, "It's just of utmost importance that we put a package in front of [them] that will limit gaming and responsibly regulate limited forms of gaming."

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

