Skip to Content
National-World

Texas couple get married during solar eclipse

By ,
today at 2:08 PM
Published 2:13 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A couple tied the knot during Monday's solar eclipse. The couple specifically planned their wedding to coincide with Monday's historic eclipse, saying "I do" just as the moon passed in front of the sun, creating the anticipated totality.

Then, threw on the special eclipse glasses to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event with their guests, creating a special memory that will last the rest of their lives.

The next solar eclipse is not expected to happen in the United States until 2044.

"It's absolutely amazing. It makes you want to cry because it's so beautiful. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing," said one wedding guest.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content