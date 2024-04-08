Texas couple get married during solar eclipse

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A couple tied the knot during Monday's solar eclipse. The couple specifically planned their wedding to coincide with Monday's historic eclipse, saying "I do" just as the moon passed in front of the sun, creating the anticipated totality.

Then, threw on the special eclipse glasses to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event with their guests, creating a special memory that will last the rest of their lives.

The next solar eclipse is not expected to happen in the United States until 2044.

"It's absolutely amazing. It makes you want to cry because it's so beautiful. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing," said one wedding guest.