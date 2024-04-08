Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Country music artist Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville Sunday night after he allegedly threw a chair from a rooftop bar on Broadway.

According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Wallen was on the roof of Chiefs Bar around 10:45pm Central on Sunday when witnesses watched him pick up a chair, throw it off the roof, and laugh about it.

That rooftop bar sits six stories above Broadway. Two Nashville police officers said the chair landed three feet from them, according to the affidavit.

Officers spoke with bar staff, and witnesses, and reviewed security footage, which all confirmed Wallen's alleged actions, the affidavit states.

Wallen was arrested and booked just after 12:30am Central. He is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. Wallen posted a bond of $15,250 and was released from Davidson County Jail around 3:30am Central.

Chiefs Bar is owned by fellow country music star Eric Church and celebrated its grand opening over the weekend.