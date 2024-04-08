FAA to investigate an engine cowling incident of a Southwest Airlines plane

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is launching an investigation after the engine cowling of a Southwest Airlines plane fell off during takeoff on Sunday.

The engine cowling, which is the protective cover over the plane's engine, fell off during takeoff in Denver, Colorado, and struck the wing flap.

According to the FAA, Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8:15am Eastern after the pilot reported the incident.

The plane was headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

This is the second incident in recent days involving a reported malfunctioning of equipment on a Southwest Airlines flight.