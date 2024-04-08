Skip to Content
National-World

FAA to investigate an engine cowling incident of a Southwest Airlines plane

By ,
today at 6:04 AM
Published 6:18 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is launching an investigation after the engine cowling of a Southwest Airlines plane fell off during takeoff on Sunday.

The engine cowling, which is the protective cover over the plane's engine, fell off during takeoff in Denver, Colorado, and struck the wing flap.

According to the FAA, Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8:15am Eastern after the pilot reported the incident.

The plane was headed to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

This is the second incident in recent days involving a reported malfunctioning of equipment on a Southwest Airlines flight.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content