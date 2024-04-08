CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Washington man confronts thief

SOUTH HILL, Wash. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Security camera video has surfaced showing a scary incident in South Hill, Washington last week when a man confronted a thief breaking into his truck.

In the video, the suspect was inside the truck when the owner, Eric Smith, came out and saw the man breaking into his vehicle.

Smith chased down and tackled the thief down as he tried to get back to a car waiting in the street, but that's when the incident turned very dangerous.

The person behind the wheel of that car backed up, and then plowed into Smith who ended up on the hood as the car slammed into his truck in his own driveway. Amazingly, Smith escaped the incident unharmed.

Smith said he his pretty sure both suspects are young teenagers.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating and says a minor has already been arrested in a neighboring jurisdiction who may be involved in the case.