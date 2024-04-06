Two fires break out at Colorado steel mill and neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two fires were raging in Pueblo, Colorado, causing evacuations.

One of the fires took place at the Evraz Steel Mill, where the billowing black smoke could be seen across the city. Company officials released a statement saying the fire is inside a storage building.

They say all employees have been safely evacuated.

A second fire was burning near a neighborhood on the city's north side, and has charred about 100 acres. The wildfire has forced people living in some 25 homes to evacuate.

Earlier in the afternoon, the fire was reported to be 20% contained.

There are no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for Pueblo due to strong winds causing dangerous fire conditions.