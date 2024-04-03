Skip to Content
Tropicana Las Vegas shuts down, employees say goodbye

today at 6:50 AM
Published 6:59 AM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The final chapter of the nearly 67-year history of the iconic Tropicana Las Vegas is written.

The doors were permanently locked forever on Tuesday, as developers plan to turn the storied resort into an MLB ballpark.

It was a very emotional scene outside the main entrance, as employees waved signs and handed out tissue.

In a ceremonial fashion, managers shut and chained the doors following a 1:00pm local time checked out for the last guests. The casino floor closed at 3:00pm Tuesday.

