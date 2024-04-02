Las Vegas casino holds final night for guests and fans
LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's the last night for a decades-old Las Vegas landmark as the Tropicana Hotel and Casino is shutting down to make room for a new stadium for the Oakland A's.
Monday was the last full day for venue. The gaming floor was set to close at 3:00am Tuesday, with the last guests leaving by noon.
"A landmark in Las Vegas. So, we just want to come and see it when you live here. Sometimes you just get caught up in working and you never really come out to enjoy it. So, we've said let's take the day and just come and see it one last time before it goes."John Maurice Chatman, a Las Vegas resident