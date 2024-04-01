Vontae Davis, former Miami Dolphin, dead at 35

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police say former Miami Dolphin and NFL star Vontae Davis was found dead inside a Southwest Ranches mansion on Monday.

Davis played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills, and went to two Pro Bowls. He retired in 2018.

The Davie Police Department confirm the body of the 35-year-old former NFL star was found in the home, but don't believe foul play was involved.

Property records show the home belongs to Davis' grandmother, Adaline Davis.

"Heartbroken"

The Dolphins selected Davis out of the University of Illinois, with the number 25 overall pick in the 2009 draft. He spent three years with the team before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

He played seven more seasons in the NFL, twice being named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

Davis was in the headlines last year when he was arrested on DUI charges following a crash on the Florida's turnpike in Hollywood.

The NFL made a post on their X account, saying they are "heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vontae Davis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."