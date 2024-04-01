One person dead, five injured in restaurant shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman opened fire at a restaurant in Nashville on Sunday, killing one person and injuring five others.

"I saw a bunch of people running after I heard about 10 to 15 shots fired. And then, I saw a man run out holding a gun," said Carly Payne, a witness.

Police said it happened at the Roasted Coffee Shop during a Sunday brunch around 3:00pm. One man was killed. Police said the other five wounded people are listed as "non-critical."

Investigators said the gunman got in a fight with a man in the restaurant, and then fired multiple shots. The gunman then drove away in a car with a woman he came with.

When asked what the altercation was about, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department (NPD) said, "It may have been something as simple as one person invading another person's space."

Although there have been no arrests, police say there is no threat to the public.