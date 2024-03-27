Minnesota bridge lights up in Maryland’s state colors to honor them

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation lit up the Interstate 35W (I-35) bridge in downtown Minneapolis in Maryland's state colors of red, black and yellow on Tuesday.

Maryland's state colors lit up the night as Minnesota displayed a sign of support in the aftermath of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The bridge collapsed after a support column was struck by a large container ship that had lost power.

For people in Minnesota, it brought back bad memories of the collapse of I-35W. In August of 2007, 13 people lost their lives after that bridge suddenly collapsed into the Mississippi River, and 145 more people were injured.