Dallas Parks and Rec team preps for total eclipse

DALLAS, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The City of Dallas' Parks and Recreation is gearing up for the total eclipse.

Their phones haven't stopped ringing and boxes of branded merch are piling up as it is all hands on deck for the City of Dallas' Parks and Rec team.

"We're asking for staff to help from even the 43 different rec centers that we have," said Angela O'Connell, Supervisor for Outdoor Adventures - City of Dallas.

Currently, O'Connell's totality workload is the totality.

"April 8th is going to be 'Totality Dallas.' It's a three day festival. It actually starts on April 6th," O'Connell explained.

Multitude of resources

The City of Dallas Parks and Rec investing a multitude of resources to the 400-acre park, Samuell Farm.

"So, we're working with [the Dallas Police Department] to make sure that the site is safe and everyone is secure," O'Connell shared.

During the total solar eclipse weekend, the park is going beyond the usual activities like fishing and kayaking and adding a drone show and camping.

"If you know what you're doing, you already have your own tent. You can come out here and do primitive camping as well. And then, if you don't have your own gear, we're offering what's called specialty camping. So we take families camping. And so we already have a plethora of gear the tents, the cots, the foam pads. And so we'll provide all of that for you." Angela O'Connell, Supervisor for Outdoor Adventures - City of Dallas

"3,000 day passes to be sold"

Already, 2,400 people have reserved their spot.

"We're expecting 3,000 day passes to be sold. You can see where everyone is coming from that have purchased tickets so far. And this heat map is like on fire. There's it's and it's represented through all it like all 50 states. You can see these little pockets of like green and yellow and orange." Angela O'Connell, Supervisor for Outdoor Adventures - City of Dallas

Tickets for Totality Dallas at Samuell Farm are still available and can be purchased online.