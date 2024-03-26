ARDOT releases map showcasing hot spots during total solar eclipse

JONESBORO, Arka. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) released its map highlighting some of the hot spots during April's total solar eclipse.

The 2024 total solar eclipse is just two weeks away, and the ARDOT is helping prepare drivers for the big day.

"We really wanted to take our best swing at knowing what to expect, preparing to the best that we could for the event," said Brad Smithee, District 10 Engineer for ARDOT.

ARDOT released a map of projected high-traffic roads in the immediate aftermath of the total solar eclipse.

High-traffic areas

Four traffic volume designations are on the map from most to least volume: Extreme Traffic, Very High Traffic, High Traffic and Significant Traffic.

Most of the Northeast Arkansas roads are classified as high and significant traffic. High is defined by ARDOT as having a volume above capacity for several hours, causing significant delays. Significant traffic is volumes approaching or slightly exceeding capacity, with some delays.

Smithee said he expects Highway 63 and Interstate 555 to be among the most high-traffic areas.

"There'll be a good number of folks that travel across Interstate 40, they might just keep going due West, I don't know. But they might just come up interstate 55 and go up into Missouri, but they might very likely turn on 555 and come over to Jonesboro." Brad Smithee, District 10 Engineer for ARDOT

Busiest time

He added that the busiest time will likely be right after people watch the eclipse.

"Everybody's going to want to get on the road at the same moment in time. And there's your peak hour traffic," Smithee spoke.

The ARDOT map may differ from other traffic maps out there.

"One company might do something, it might see a particular trend that they believe is going to be more more prevalent, while someone else might just see another opportunity that they think is going to be the driving force behind something." Brad Smithee, District 10 Engineer for ARDOT

Just a prediction

ARDOT noted when it released the map in a Facebook post, the map is just a prediction; they won't know what will happen until April 8.

Smithee encourages everyone to be mindful in the time period surrounding the total eclipse.

"I think if everybody will be patient and be respectful of others, and just enjoy that day for what it is, and see seeing something that's really neat," Smithee expressed.