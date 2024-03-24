Skip to Content
One person dead, two injured in house party shooting in Colorado

today at 4:32 PM
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Commerce City, Colorado is investigating a fatal shooting at a house party overnight.

The shooting occurred just before 2:00am Sunday, leaving one person dead at the scene. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. A third victim took themselves to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still gathering evidence and talking to witnesses; a lot of whom said they attended the party after seeing posts about it on social media.

They are also are still working to identify any suspects.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

