One person dead, two injured in house party shooting in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Commerce City, Colorado is investigating a fatal shooting at a house party overnight.

The shooting occurred just before 2:00am Sunday, leaving one person dead at the scene. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. A third victim took themselves to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still gathering evidence and talking to witnesses; a lot of whom said they attended the party after seeing posts about it on social media.

They are also are still working to identify any suspects.