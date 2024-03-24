FAA to increase oversight of United Airlines

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is increasing oversight of United Airlines following more than a half-dozen safety incidents in recent weeks.

The agency made the announcement in a statement issued on Saturday.

It comes after incidents including an external panel going missing from a United aircraft when it landed in Oregon, a United Airlines-operated Boeing 737 Max rolling onto the grass in Houston, and a United-operated Boeing 777-200 bound for Japan losing a tire after takeoff from San Francisco.

The FAA will initiate a formal evaluation to ensure the Chicago-based airline "is complying with safety regulations."

According to the FAA's statement, United Airlines will also be evaluated on how the company identifies hazards, mitigates risks and manages safety.

United's corporate safety vice president sent a memo to employees sharing that there will be an increased presence by the FAA over the next several weeks.