Powerball jackpot increases after Monday’s drawing saw no winners

today at 6:22 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is still a chance to play for the Powerball jackpot as Monday's drawing saw no ticket match the winning numbers: 44-39-10-17-20 and the red Powerball of 16. The Power Play was 3x.

There were was a match five plus Power Play winner worth $2 million in Florida, and five match five winners worth $1 million in Maryland, Minnesota, and Virginia as well as two in Texas.

The jackpot has now risen to and estimated $687 million with a cash value of $327.3 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 20.

