Two dead, five injured in a shooting in a Washington D.C. neighborhood

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead following a shooting in Washington D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood overnight Sunday.

Officials said the shooting happened at around 3:00am near the Kennedy Recreation Center.

At the scene, a total of seven people were found shot. Two of the victims have been pronounced deceased. The other five people were transported to hospitals with injuries.

Officials are searching for a suspect described as a Black man last spotted heading south from the scene on foot.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.