No winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, jackpot up to $645 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is still a chance to play for the Powerball jackpot as Saturday's drawing saw no ticket matching the winning numbers: Two-23-44-57-61 and a red Powerball of five. The Power Play was 2x.

There were three match five winners who won $1 million each in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The estimated jackpot now grows to $645 million with an estimated cash value of $307.3 million.

The next drawing will take place on Monday, March 18.