Skip to Content
National-World

No winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, jackpot up to $645 million

By ,
today at 10:22 AM
Published 10:28 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is still a chance to play for the Powerball jackpot as Saturday's drawing saw no ticket matching the winning numbers: Two-23-44-57-61 and a red Powerball of five. The Power Play was 2x.

There were three match five winners who won $1 million each in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The estimated jackpot now grows to $645 million with an estimated cash value of $307.3 million.

The next drawing will take place on Monday, March 18.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content