Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick Day

CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A treasured St. Patrick's Day tradition saw the Chicago River dyed green Saturday morning.

The Chicago Plumbers Union has been carrying out the tradition for for decades, with Saturday's transformation marking the 69th year.

Members of Local 130 Crew let out the green dye from boats, and in no time the entire river is a bright shade of green.

Many wonder what's in the dye, but the Plumber's Union has yet to reveal their secret. However, the city shared that the magical mixture is environmentally friendly.

The dying of the river kicks off Chicago's St. Patrick's Day festivities and also coincides with a parade.